Andalucía closes 2021 with improved unemployment figures The total number of people out of work in the region at the end of 2021, compared to the year before, fell by 183,796

The number of registered unemployed in Andalucía fell by 183,796 in 2021, some 18.96 per cent less compared to 2020.

The total number of people out of work in the region now stands at 785,641, according to data released by the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy on 4 January. Of all the regions of Spain, Andalucía saw the greatest decrease in unemployment in 2021.

The President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said it represents the "greatest annual drop in unemployment since records began”.

The figures however do not include workers on ERTE as they are not officially recognised as unemployed.

Nationally, the number of registered unemployed also decreased by 20.1 per cent. The number of unemployed workers in Spain now stands at 3.1 million, some 900,000 less compared to last year.