Andalucía adds 64 coronavirus deaths, a new record for the sixth wave of the pandemic The region’s 14-day cumulative incidence rate has dropped by 71 to 1,245 Covid-19 infections per 100,000 inhabitants

The Andalucía region has this Wednesday, 26 January, registered a total of 8,444 coronavirus infections, some 1,028 fewer than on Wednesday of last week, while adding 64 deaths, 25 more than Tuesday 36 more than a week ago and the highest number of the sixth wave of the pandemic.

The 14-day incidence rate for the virus has dropped by 71 to 1,245 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, some 135 fewer than a week ago, according to the official data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA).

The 8,444 coronavirus infections represent a new increase after the decrease registered the day before, in which 6,370 new infections were reported, following the 8,937 infections on Monday (48 hours), the 12,928 on Saturday, 7,625 on Friday, 17,548 on Thursday - the highest figure of the pandemic - and the 7,416 last Wednesday.

Hospital pressure

Andalucía has this Wednesday, 26 January, registered a decrease of nine Covid-19 patients in hospital to make a total of 2,321, an increase of 230 in the week-on-week comparison, while the number of patients in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has dropped by twelve to 241, some 10 more than a week ago.

The information was offered by the Junta’s Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, during a visit to the Valle del Guadiato High Resolution Hospital, in Peñarroya-Pueblonuevo (Cordoba).