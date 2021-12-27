Andalucía adds almost 20,000 new infections and 12 Covid deaths since Christmas Eve The 14-day coronavirus incidence rate in the region has risen by 170 to 841.7, some 450.7 more than a week ago

In the last 72 hours, since Christmas Eve, Andalucía has added total of 19,853 new Covid cases. The region has also registered 12 coronavirus deaths, a figure lower than the 14 in one day, last Thursday.

According to the latest data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), the 14-day incidence rate in the region has risen by 170 to 841.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 450.7 more than a week ago.

The 19,853 cases this Monday (72 hours) are registered after the 10,328 on Friday, 7,210 on Thursday, 6,237 on Wednesday, 5,111 on Tuesday and 8,621 last Monday and Sunday (48 hours).

By provinces, Seville recorded 4,261 new infections, followed by Malaga with 4,069, Cadiz with 3,185, Cordoba with 2,398, Cadiz with 2,293, Almeria with 1,287, Jaén with 1,236 and Huelva with 1,124.

The 12 deaths were registered in Malaga (five), Cordoba (five), Cadiz (one), Seville (one), Huelva (one) and Jaén (one).