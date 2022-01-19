Andalucía adds 7,416 Covid infections in 24 hours, the lowest number in two weeks Another 28 deaths have been reported in the Junta’s daily coronavirus update, as well as 60 more patients admitted to hospitals in the region

Andalucía has this Wednesday, 19 January, registered a total of 7,416 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, the lowest number in two weeks. The region has also added 28 coronavirus deaths, down one on the number recorded the day before.

According to the data from the Junta’s Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia (IECA), the 14-day incidence rate has fallen again for the second consecutive day after rising on Monday, following six days of drops. It stands at 1,364.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, down some 87 compared to Tuesday.

The 7,416 positives this Wednesday are registered after the 9,703 on Tuesday, the 16,498 infections on Monday (48 hours), 10,886 on Saturday, 14,002 on Friday, 11,177 on Thursday and the 11,565 last Wednesday.

By province, Seville is the one that reports the most positives with 1,226, followed by Almeria with 1,203, Malaga (1,105), Cadiz (987), Cordoba (911), Huelva (718), Jaén (700) and Granada with 566.

Regarding the 28 deaths in the last day, Malaga and Seville were the provinces with the most with six each, followed by Cordoba with five, Almeria and Granada with three each, Cadiz and Jaén with two each and Huelva with one.

Hospital pressure

There has been an increase of 60 coronavirus patients hospitalised in the last 24 hours to make a total of 2,091, which represents 367 more compared to the same day last week, while the number of patients in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has dropped by five to 231, some four more than a week ago.