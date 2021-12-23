Andalucía adds 7,210 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest number since January The Covid-19 incidence rate has risen by 70.9 in one day to reach 573, and 14 people in the region have died from the virus in the last 24 hours

The Andalucía region has registered the highest number of Covid-19 infections in a day since 31 January with, specifically, 7,210 new cases of coronavirus this Thursday (23 December). In addition, 14 deaths from the virus have been reported, seven more than the day before.

According to data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), the 14-day cumulative incidence rate has risen by 70.9 in just one day to reach a total of 572.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 319.1 more than one week ago.

The 7,210 infections this Thursday are registered after the 6,237 on Wednesday, 5,111 on Tuesday, 8,621 on Monday and Sunday (48 hours), 2,998 on Saturday, 4,710 on Friday and the 3,829 last Thursday.

By provinces, Seville registered 1,760 new infections, followed by Malaga with 1,237, Cordoba (931), Cadiz (984), Granada (630), Jaén (621), Almeria (618) and Huelva with 429.

The coronavirus deaths were registered in Malaga (five), Seville (four), Granada (two), Cordoba (two), and one in Almeria province.