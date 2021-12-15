Andalucía adds 2,958 new infections and twelve Covid-19 deaths, the highest figure in two months There are 503 coronavirus patients in the region's hospitals, some 108 more than a week ago

The Andalusian region has this Wednesday, 15 December, registered a total of 2,958 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, some 337 fewer than those recorded on Tuesday, while adding twelve Covid-19 deaths, the highest number in two months after 13 people died from the disease on 8 October.

This is detailed in the data produced by the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), which reports that the region’s 14-day cumulative incidence rate has risen by 21.4 in 24 hours to reach 224.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 81.3 higher than a week ago.

The 2,958 positives this Wednesday are recorded after the 3,295 cases on Tuesday, the 3,110 infections on Monday and (48 hours), 716 on Saturday, 2,133 on Friday, 434 on Thursday and 1,374 last Wednesday.

Specifically, Seville is the province with the most new coronavirus infections with 779 cases, followed by Malaga with 543, Cordoba (364), Cadiz (360), Granada (284), Huelva (242), Jaén (208) and Almeria with 178.

The twelve deaths were registered in Seville province (five), Malaga (three), Cadiz (two) and Granada and Huelva (one each).

Hospitalised patients

This Wednesday the region has registered a drop of nine hospitalised patients to reach a total of 503, some 108 more than a week ago, while the number of patients admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) increased by four to 97, some 15 more than seven days ago.