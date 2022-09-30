Almuñécar-La Herradura tourism gala recognises those who 'go that extra mile' A taxi driver and local supermarket owner were among the individuals to receive awards to mark World Tourism Day

The award winners and along with the mayor and councillors / SUR

More than 200 people congregated in Almuñécar's Casa de Cultura (Civic Centre) on Wednesday, 28 September, to celebrate a successful summer season and to acknowledge the citizens, companies and politicians who “go that extra mile” to make sure visitors to Almuñécar and La Herradura enjoy their stay.

Hosted by the mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, tourism councillor, Daniel Barbero Barbero and Junta de Andalucía's tourism representative for Granada province, Fernando Egea Fernández Montesinos, twelve prizes were awarded to “ambassadors” of Almuñecar and La Herradura.

Daniel Barbero explained in his speech, that with the “the best tourist is you” (el mejor turista eres tú) slogan, the town hall intends to encourage local people to become an integral part of the town’s tourism experience.

Local taxi driver

Awards went to La Bodega del Jamón, CK Fotolab, Moreno bakery, Procosta estate agent, Nuevo Arenas restaurant, Transferlandia and El Castillo restaurant.

In the personal section, the Almuñécar - La Herradura tourist board also recognised the designer Beatriz Peñalver, the supermarket manager Magdalena Bustos, as well as to the taxi driver Juan José López, and to the manager of the Victoria Playa Hotel, María del Carmen Pérez.

A special award “'Enamorado de Almuñécar – La Herradura” (in love with Almuñécar – La Herradura) was presented to Gustavo Rodríguez, the previous tourism representative for the Granada province, for his work on developing important tourism projects in the town during the four years that he was in office.