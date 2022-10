Almuñécar offering Covid-19 boosters and flu jabs to over-80s Appointments can be made at the town's health centre and the one in La Herradura

The over 80s in Almuñécar and La Herradura can now make an appointment for flu vaccinations and Covid-19 boosters at the Almuñécar and La Herradura health centres.

In Almuñécar appointments can be made from Monday to Friday, from 8am to 8pm and in La Herradura, appointments can be made from Monday to Friday, from 8am to 2pm. Once vaccination of the over 80s is complete, it will be open to the over 65s.