Almuñécar to give 250,000 euros to SMEs as energy bills increase

Almuñécar town hall in Granada province has announced that it has set aside 250,000 euros from its 2023 budget to help local businesses and self-employed people to deal with the energy crisis and the rise in energy bills that small businesses have faced this year.

The grants will be aimed at SMEs, micro-enterprises and professionals in the town that employ fewer than 10 people and whose current turnover does not exceed two million euros, according to the mayor, Juan José Ruiz Joya.

"The aid will be considered for electricity costs from 1 January 2022 to 31 December this year. It will be implemented in the first quarter of next year and we want it to be in place so that citizens can start applying for it next January," Ruiz Joya explained.

Help for families

The mayor went on to say, “With this energy crisis the firm commitment of Almuñécar town hall is to help those most in need and above all to help the business and economic fabric of our town; and so today we announce these 500 euros that we hope will help the entrepreneurs of our city to make this crisis more bearable.”

Ruiz Joya added that Almuñécar is “making an effort to help families in our town who have been affected by the rising cost of electricity and water. In this sense, this year we have allocated 104,447,65 euros to this type of aid, responding to more than 278 families who at some point have been unable to afford or pay the cost of electricity or water."