Warning issued over possible plastic fragments in croquettes from three brands distributed in Andalucía
Product recall

The Eroski, Alteza and Bonpreu products have also been distributed in Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia, La Rioja, Madrid and the Basque Country

Europa Press

Friday, 26 April 2024, 10:59

The Basque government's health department has issued a warned over the possible presence of fragments of plastic in Bonpreu, Alteza and Eroski own-brand frozen mushroom croquettes.

People who have these products at home are advised not to consume them while the manufacturer is in the process of recalling the product from the market and has warned all its customers.

According to the Basque Country safety department, the Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (AESAN) has communicated the warning through its coordinated system for the rapid exchange of information (SCIRI).

According to the information available, the products have been distributed in Andalucía, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia, La Rioja, Madrid and the Basque Country.

The first of the products in which the possible presence of plastic fragments has been detected corresponds to the 350-gramme bag of 'Croquetes de ceps' from Bonpreu; Lots: 40111 (best before date Dec-25), 31122 (best before date Oct-25), and 40124 (best before date Dec-25).

The second product is Alteza's boletus edulis mushroom croquettes; Lot: 31108 (best before date: April-25) and the last one is Eroski's 'Croquetas de boletus edulis'; Lots: 30610 (best before date Nov-24) and 31122 (best before date April-25).

