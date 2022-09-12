Aemet activates weather warnings for heavy rain in Andalucía The arrival of an Atlantic storm will leave rainfall in several provinces, including Malaga, according to forecasts from the State meteorological agency

The effects of the former hurricane Danielle will be felt in Andalucía this week. What has now turned into a deep Atlantic storm, will hit the peninsula and result in heavy rain and a drop in temperatures; the first storm of 'autumn', is how the national meteorological agency, Aemet, has described it.

In Andalucía, Aemet has activated the yellow warning for rainfall in Huelva for this Monday, 12 September, given the possibility of up to 20 mm of rain falling in one hour; an alert that will be extended on Tuesday, to Seville and Cordoba.

The situation in Malaga province will depend on the reactivation of the storm or if, on the other hand, it loses strength, José Luis Escudero points out in the SUR blog Tormentas y rayos.

Therefore, Aemet forecasts rain tomorrow, Tuesday, across almost the entire province, with varying degrees of intensity, although it reduces this possibility as the week progresses, with the exception of the Axarquia and inland areas where the probability of rains rises again on Thursday.

As for temperatures, they are expected to drop on Tuesday in the centre and east of the peninsula, although they will rise in the Balearic Islands. This cooler environment together with the strong gusts of wind and the rains will leave a "fully autumnal" day, according to the Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo.