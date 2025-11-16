Aemet issues a new weather warning for 'locally heavy and persistent rainfall' in Andalucía on Monday

Almudena Nogués Malaga Sunday, 16 November 2025, 20:59 Share

There has been something of a respite with the weather this Sunday in southern Spain. After the heavy rain caused by the passage storm Claudia through Andalucía over the past few days, the region has experienced a calmer day with no active warnings. The regional minister of health, presidency and emergencies, Antonio Sanz, downgraded the flood risk plan to the pre-emergency phase early in the morning, once the worst of the meteorological phenomenon, which has hit Huelva and Seville, Cordoba and Cadiz in particular, where amber warnings were in force yesterday, had been overcome.

After the storm, however, there will be no immediate calm. For Monday 17 November, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has issued a new weather warning in the region - in this case a yellow warning in Cadiz province - for "locally heavy and persistent rainfall" which will affect the coast of Cadiz and the Strait of Gibraltar from early on Monday morning until 9pm. The agency forecasts accumulated rainfall of up to 15mm in one hour (which could add up to 40mm in 12 hours) and does not rule out occasional storms.

The regional forecast points to a Monday marked in Andalucía by "cloudy or very cloudy skies with weak to moderate rainfall, more likely and intense on the Atlantic coast and the Strait area, where they can be locally strong and persistent and be accompanied by occasional thunderstorms". In addition, temperatures will drop and the wind will blow lightly to moderately from the west, "with strong intervals on the Atlantic coast during the first half of the day".

Almeria, with 21C, and Huelva and Seville (with 20 degrees) will be the provinces where the mercury will climb the highest, while Granada and Cordoba - with 6C and 8C respectively - will have the lowest temperatures this Monday in the region.