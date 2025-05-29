Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Weather

Aemet raises alert level to amber for extreme heat and temperatures of up to 40C in south of Spain

The state weather agency has extended the warnings for Saturday, when there will be five provinces of the Andalucía region where the mercury is expected to soar

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Thursday, 29 May 2025, 20:44

It has been a hot Thursday in Andalucía. The first sharp rise in temperatures of the season today triggered the mercury to almost touch 40C in provinces such as Cordoba, Jaen (both under a yellow warning) and Seville. Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) in fact raised the warning to amber for the Seville countryside area of the region where the warnings remained in place until 9pm.

And it is not an isolated episode. Seville will remain in check for extreme heat at least until Saturday. Aemet is extending the amber alert for two more days in this area (between 1pm and 9pm on both occasions). Tomorrow, Friday, Huelva will be added to this sweltering map (at a yellow level) and on Saturday it will be extended to Cadiz. So, for the time being, there will be five Andalusian provinces with warnings in place for high temperatures of between 37 and 40C.

The heat will remain with us until Sunday. However, the good news is that it will ease at the beginning of June. "Temperatures will remain high for the rest of the week, dropping significantly in the first days of next week, when the warm air mass now present in the lower layers of the troposphere will withdraw", according to Aemet.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Armed man arrested after incident in popular Costa del Sol square
  2. 2 Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents
  3. 3 Watch as SUR in English hosts the 2025 Top International Business Guide and Awards ceremony on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Late collapse condemns Malaga CF to frustrating defeat
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps
  6. 6 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  7. 7 These are the winners of the SUR in English Top International Business Guide Awards 2025
  8. 8 Marbella foundation launches pioneering healthcare mission in Sierra Leone
  9. 9 Lifeguard service in eastern Costa del Sol town to begin on 1 June
  10. 10 Mijas town hall celebrates 40 years of help and support for the foreign community

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Aemet raises alert level to amber for extreme heat and temperatures of up to 40C in south of Spain

Aemet raises alert level to amber for extreme heat and temperatures of up to 40C in south of Spain