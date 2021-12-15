Aemet issues weather warnings for the coast, ahead of the weekend Force 7 winds and three-metre-high waves are being forecast in coastal areas of Malaga, Granada, Cadiz and Almeria provinces

A significant change in the weather along the coast of Andalucia is being forecast ahead of the weekend.

For this Friday, 17 December, the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) plans to activate two separate yellow warnings for coastal phenomena on the Malaga province coast. Specifically, the warnings, which affect Costa del Sol and also the Axarquía area, will be active from midnight on Thursday until 8pm on Friday, and the wind will be the main player again. It is expected to gust from the east and northeast at force 7 and, in addition, three-metre-high waves are forecast.

Aemet has also issued weather alerts due to coastal phenomena, which affect other Andalusian provinces, namely Granada, Cadiz and Almeria.

In Almeria (Poniente, city and Costa) the notice will be active from 12pm on Thursday night until midnight on Friday. Again, the wind is expected to blow from the east and northeast at force 7 and whip up waves three-metres high. The weather alerts for the Cadiz coast, Strait of Gibraltar and Granada will also be active during the same time period.