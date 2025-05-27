Aemet extends extreme heat warnings in Andalucía to three provinces

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 14:48 Compartir

Summer will abruptly burst onto the scene this week in Andalucía. Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has warned of a progressive increase in temperatures that will exceed 40C in several areas of the region, and even with the possibility of reaching 42 degrees in municipalities in Seville. Given this scenario, the weather agency activated the first warning of the year (yellow level) for heat in the region on Monday. And the scenario is getting worse. This Tuesday, in its latest update, the agency is extending the warning for extreme maximum temperatures to three provinces. As a result, on Thursday - in addition to Seville - Cordoba and Jaen will join this sweltering map between 1pm and 9pm hours with temperatures that could reach 39C

The forecast of the regional Aemet delegate, Juan de Dios del Pino, who said yesterday that they did not rule out having to activate new warnings for the second half of the week (in fact, until Sunday there could be more) is fulfilled. "In the coming days, a mass of warm air associated with a powerful anticyclonic ridge from North Africa will spread over our geography, resulting in a stable and very warm environment. On the Spanish mainland, it will become even hotter due to the typical warmth of the season, the absence of significant winds and the orography. Temperatures will rise progressively, peaking between Thursday and Saturday", according to the specialised weather website Meteored.

Meanwhile, the Aemet weather forecaster has listed various factors that will lead to these high temperatures. Among them, the presence of longer days and shorter nights, the absence of cloudiness, as well as the winds - of light or variable force and with breezes on the coasts. Added to this are other ingredients, such as the impact of subsidence (in other words, vertical downward movements of the atmosphere that cause the air to concentrate and warm) and a mass of warm air from North Africa that will arrive on Wednesday or Thursday "and will especially affect the western half of Andalucía", said Del Pino.

Heat wave?

As the Meteored weather portal has explained, this episode of sweltering high temperatures will not meet the necessary requirements to be considered a heat wave, according to the current Aemet definition. However, very anomalous and extremely high values are expected for the season, with records more typical of the heatwave (the hottest period of the year) in large parts. Only high mountain and coastal areas where the breezes are active will be spared," the experts stressed.

In the final stretch of the week, according to Meteored, some haze may arrive, although it is possible that in areas of the south of the peninsula it may help temperatures not to soar so high. As with the highs, the lows will register very high values, with tropical nights that will not fall below 20-21C in most Andalusian provinces (except Granada, Cordoba and Huelva).