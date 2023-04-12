Aemet activates yellow warnings for strong winds and high waves in Andalucía today The weather alerts will be in force along parts of the south coast of Spain this Wednesday (12 April)

Spain’s state weather agency Aemet has issued yellow alert level warnings this Wednesday, 12 April, for coastal phenomena in the Andalusian provinces of Granada and Almeria.

As detailed on its website, the notices will be in force from 4pm to midnight on the coasts of Granada and the Poniente, the Levante and the city of Almeria, due to a force seven westerly wind. It is forecast to blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour and whip up waves that could reach up to two and three metres in height.

For the rest of the region, Aemet is forecasting a day of slightly cloudy or clear skies, with increasing amounts of medium and high clouds during the afternoon.

Malaga province forecast - 12 April 2023.

On the coast and at the mouth of the Guadalquivir, intervals of low clouds and mist are expected.

The minimum temperatures will see little change, while the maximums will be on the rise on the Mediterranean coast and drop slightly in the rest of the region.