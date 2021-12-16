Aemet activates weather warnings along the south coast of Spain There are yellow and amber alerts in place, this Thursday, covering the Cadiz, Malaga, Granada and Almeria provinces

Spain’s State weather agency, Aemet, has activated amber and yellow weather alerts for strong gusts of wind, up to gale force 8, and rough seas with waves reaching up to 4-metres-high along the southern coast of Andalucía, this Thursday (16 December).

The weather warnings cover shorelines in the provinces of Cadiz, Malaga, Granada and Almeria.

Aemet indicates that the alerts will remain in place throughout the day and wind speeds could reach up to 80 kilometres per hour, particularly in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The weather agency forecasts that the strong winds and high waves will be accompanied by slightly cloudy skies, and weak and occasional rainfall is not ruled out.