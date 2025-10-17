Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aemet activates two weather alerts in Andalucía and warns of 'locally heavy downpours and thunderstorms'

The state meteorological agency forecasts accumulated rainfall of up to 15mm in one hour from 2pm

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Friday, 17 October 2025, 10:52

This 17 October is going to be a stormy Friday - meteorologically speaking - in the Andalucía. Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated two yellow warnings for rain and storms in the region. The warning will be in force between 2pm and 10pm in the provinces of Granada and Jaén. Aemet forecasts accumulated rainfall of up to 15mm in one hour.

And all this on a day in which the forecast points to "morning mist and cloudy skies on the Mediterranean slope, without ruling out occasional light rainfall". Elsewhere, Aemet forecasts cloudiness during the day and showers in the afternoon that may be accompanied by storms, "more likely and intense in the mountains, where they could be locally heavy," it said. In addition, moderate easterly winds will blow on the Mediterranean coast and in Cadiz, with strong intervals in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The areas affected by the weather alerts will be the Alpujarras and Sierra Nevada in Granada and the Sierra de Cazorla and the Segura region in the province of Jaén.

Minimum temperatures are expected to decline and maximum temperatures will remain unchanged, apart from inland areas in the east of the region

