21-month-old girl drowns in swimming pool of family home in south of Spain

Europa Press Seville Sunday, 8 June 2025, 08:39

A 21-month-old girl has died in the town of Guillena, Seville, after being found in the swimming pool of the family home. The tragic incident unfolded in a matter of seconds on Friday afternoon.

The child, who would have been two years old on 3 September, was immediately rushed to the local health centre, which has two emergency teams, where the medical staff spent more than an hour performing resuscitation manoeuvres, unfortunately without success.

The town's mayor, Lorenzo Guillena, went to the health centre and expressed his condolences to the victim's family, and declared a day of mourning for the young child.

"We have to regret this tragic event on a day that was very different as the mother's sister was coming from Cordoba to spend an afternoon with the family, and which has ended with this terrible outcome. There is a total shock in the municipality", added the mayor.