Aemet warns of hailstorm heading towards Malaga city and the Costa del Sol A yellow level weather warning has been activated by Spain's Met Office, which will remain in place until 10pm this Tuesday, 3 May

Spain’s national Met Office, Aemet, has warned this afternoon of the formation of a strong storm, with probable hail, which has been detected in the Carratraca area of Malaga province which is heading “towards the south".

Consequently, a hailstorm could affect Malaga city and parts of the Costa del Sol this evening, which is why a yellow level weather warning has been activated, which will remain in place until 10pm.

At the moment, there have been reports of hailstorms in Alhaurín de la Torre and Alhaurín el Grande. The most significant, though, was at noon in Ronda, with hail that covered roads with a white blanket. The same happened in the Torcal de Antequera, with a significant thickness of accumulated ice.

For tomorrow, Wednesday, there are still no active weather warnings, although Aemet forecasts intense although isolated and brief rainfall and storms, again with the possibility of hail, in a large part of the province practically throughout the day, although they will be more intense and frequent inland during the afternoon.