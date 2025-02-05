“Work of Konstantin Ishkhanov In Favour of Classical Music is Extremely Impressive” says Conductor Tomas Grau

Among the highlights of this year’s InClassica International Music Festival is the much-anticipated appearance of Tomas Grau, who will be leading two concerts at Dubai Opera

The 2025InClassica International Music Festival is poised to make another resounding mark on the global classical music stage this coming April. Celebrating its 14th edition, this iconic festival, spearheaded by PresidentKonstantin Ishkhanov, returns to Dubai from the 6th to the 21st of the month, promising a stellar lineup of artists, orchestras, and unforgettable performances.

Among the highlights of this year’s festival is the much-anticipated appearance of Spanish conductor Tomas Grau, who will be leading two concerts at Dubai Opera, underlining InClassica’s commitment to bringing the finest musical talent to the UAE.

For Grau, this represents a return to InClassica’s stage, following his debut at the annual event in 2023. Reflecting on his experience, the conductor shared his admiration for the festival’s scope and excellence, noting that “the special feature of InClassica compared to other festivals is the spectacular line-up of artists that come together in Dubai for two weeks; artists that you can enjoy night after night playing incredible works and accompanied by symphony orchestras of the highest quality. This would be more usual in chamber music festivals but very unusual in symphonic festivals, and to be part of this cast again is a great satisfaction for me”.

This year, Grau will be performing alongside the Franz Schubert Filharmonia, an orchestra that he heads as both Music and Artistic Director, bringing with him 72 talented musicians to the Middle East. The ensemble will be present in both concerts, which shall be featuring celebrated soloists Edgar Moreau and Gil Shaham, on the 8th and 14th of April respectively. “It's always nice to be able to make music together with new artists”, the maestro observed, adding that he has not yet had the opportunity to collaborate with either musician so far.

The concert programmes will include various works ranging from across the span of classical music, including contemporary offerings, as well as seminal pieces such as Ludwig van Beethoven’s"Egmont" overture; Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Overture to The Marriage of Figaro; and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 "Italian". The conductor expressed his enthusiasm for these pieces, drawing particular attention to the symphonies, as he declared that “Tchaikovsky's Fourth is one of my favourite symphonies, which I have conducted many times, with the theme of Fate always present, and with a first movement that is one of the most impressive pages in the history of music. Mendelssohn's ‘Italian’, on the other hand, is a totally different symphony, with a very rich palette of colours but a devilish last movement”.

With this event marking the fifth consecutive year of InClassica’s presence in Dubai, Grau could not help but comment on the significance of the festival’s move to the region, opinioning that “what InClassica is doing by bringing the world's best artists to Dubai is a very important step forward for classical music in the GCC. I think it would be nice in the not too distant future to be able to form a symphony orchestra with local musicians that could tour around the region bringing classical music to all corners and, perhaps, the construction of a concert hall where this orchestra could be based.”

“The work that Konstantin Ishkhanov, InClassica’s President, is carrying out in favour of classical music – organising so many festivals, competitions, masterclasses and other artistic activities – is extremely impressive”, he added, “and I would like to give Konstantin Ishkhanov my sincere congratulations. I was lucky enough to meet Konstantin Ishkhanov in Barcelona a few years ago, and since then we have been able to work on several projects together, and his activity has just been increasing!”

As anticipation builds for InClassica 2025, the festival remains a beacon of artistic excellence, drawing international acclaim for its outstanding performances and unique ability to blend the past with the present, while keeping an eye on the future. With artists of Tomas Grau’s calibre, not to mention the dozens of award-winning soloists, conductors, and musicians who will be joining him in the UAE, audiences can be sure to look forward to another unforgettable celebration of the very best of classical music in the heart of Dubai.

