Photographer Raquel García (l) at the exhibition. SUR
Women in rock and roll exhibition in Torremolinos
As part of its Women's Month series of activities, Torremolinos is hosting the Rockin' Ladies photographic exhibition at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 22 March 2024, 11:09

As part of its Women's Month series of activities, Torremolinos is hosting the Rockin' Ladies photographic exhibition at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre, a project that focuses on the experiences of female musicians in the world of rock and roll. The exhibition is aimed at raising awareness of the role of women in professions and lifestyles most commonly linked to the male gender, breaking stereotypes through visibility and normalisation.

Photographer Raquel García created this project when she realised, after many years attending concerts and festivals, the scarce female presence on stages. It was then that she decided to travel throughout Spain to talk and photograph numerous singers, guitarists, bassists and drummers.

The project has grown into a collaborative platform made up of women from all over the country who come together to share experiences, generate synergies, create music and, above all, serve as a reference and inspiration for other women who wish to follow the same path.

The exhibition can be viewed from 10am to 8pm until Friday 29 March.

