Welsh community set to paint Benalmádena red to mark St David's Day

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 21 February 2025, 12:42 Compartir

The Welsh Society Costa del Sol will host a large-scale event to celebrate St David's Day in Plaza Mezquita in Benalmádena on Saturday 1 March from 1pm. As in previous years, the event will benefit a local charity, and this year, all proceeds will be donated to Age Concern Fuengirola.

Organised with the support of the town hall, the event will present some of the coast's top entertainers during an all-day party to honour the patron saint of Wales.

The afternoon will kick off with performances by three local amateur choirs (Tapas, Costa Soul Singers and the Phoenix Singers), followed by a welcome speech by the town's mayor, Juan Antonio Lara.

The music will continue with performances by Cath John, known as The Voice from the Valleys; Rock of Ages, a duo that perform classic rock anthems; and Tony Whitehouse, who will offer songs from some of the top '80s and `90s boybands. Other artists include The Rock and Roll Brothers, Jason Downing, Siobhan, Wayne Michaels and Abee Willfly, among others.

The day will offer traditional Welsh food made by members of the society to help raise funds for Age Concern.