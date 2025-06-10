Welcome the summer with a great evening of music: six sets from the Costa del Sol's most popular cover bands

Cristina Pinto Malaga Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 11:09 Compartir

An evening to remember is around the corner in Malaga city. Tardeo Summer, the one-day 80s and 90s music festival held in La Malagueta bullring, takes place next Saturday 14 June. From 4.30pm until midnight the audience will dance to the following bands on the bill: Los Electroduendes, Alejados, Money Makers, Sr. Mirinda, 90 Roll and DJ Tony Logan. This festival is the perfect prelude to welcome the summer and is in aid of charity - helping social organisations around the province such as Fundación Bisturí Solidario, led by surgeon César Ramírez, and Fundación Cudeca, which gives palliative care assistance to terminally ill patients.

The evening, promoted by SUR and Grupo Mundo, will showcase local bands that revive the best songs of the 80s and 90s. While the music is played by locals, the event aims to bring together natives and international residents on the Costa del Sol, with bands playing hits in Spanish and English. In addition, the event brings groups that usually play in bars, chiringuitos and local venues, to a much larger stage: the bullring of the city.

The festival will have a stocked bar with food and beverages and the entrance fee includes one drink. Tickets for Tardeo Summer cost 20 euros (plus 2.50 euros administration fee) and can be purchased on three platforms: (www.surentradas.com) ; El Corte Inglés website, (www.elcorteingles.es/entradas/conciertos) and on the SUR online ticket platform, (www.oferplan.diariosur.es) . Children under 16 can attend if accompanied by an adult.

Money Makers 'Shooby dooby' and 'boogie-woogie' rock

Zoom Money Makers in one of their sold out shows. SUR

Before taking to the stage, Denice Daley gives the band's battle cry: "This is rock, pop, disco, motown, boogie-woogie, shooby dooby!" This traditional Money Makers welcome will not be missing on 14 June when La Malagueta bullring will be their stage.

"We do medleys in English dedicated to decades, we have each one with the images of the song that is played and also with characteristic things like television programmes, dances of the time, TV series etc. In this concert, the 80s is the focal point for sure, but with something rockier from the 90s," said vocalist Denice Daley.

They tend to play in hotels on the Costa del Sol and Axarquía. But the 'tardeo' evening scene is what "locals and chiringuitos are asking us for the most. The truth is that the people who follow us don't feel like going out at midnight; the 'tardeo' is a great invention, like the campero," joked Money Makers vocalist. He added that it's much better "because it's good to get home early, but it bothers me that it's hot in the afternoon".

Daddy Cool

The Money Makers' selling point is their international spirit. Tracks such as Tainted Love, Billie Jean, Maniac, Daddy Cool, I Feel Good and Final Countdown will be in their repertoire. Denice Daley, Javi Malagamba, Rafael Pérez, Fran Sosa and Jesús Carrillo will bring the 'shooby dooby' to La Malagueta.

90Roll The essence of MTV, but live

Zoom 90Roll during a concert in Sala Paris15. SUR

90Roll will cover songs that give them inspiration: from the "MTV era, with music from video clips by Oasis, Green Day and Coldplay," said Álvaro Moreno, 90Roll's vocalist. "I think this festival is a great idea, as we're going to be playing with peers and bands that do really good covers. It's going to be like reliving that era of the 80s and 90s that has been so popular in La Malagueta; it's a tribute to the songs and the bands, but also to the venue and to Malaga," said the singer.

Since the late 90s, Álvaro, Miguel, Guille, Álvaro and Juan have been making music, but last year was when these friends joined forces and created a different project with 90Roll. A repertoire of more than 100 songs to transport them to another era and make the audience experience those MTV music videos of times gone by. "This is a project that we believe in and that people enjoy. That's why bringing it to the bullring outside the bars is such an exciting idea," said Álvaro Moreno.

One More Time

90Roll will bring hits for all generations to Tardeo Summer, such as You and Me, One More Time, My Favourite Game, Shiny Happy People, Take Me Out and Last Nite. A tribute that, as Álvaro Moreno says, will not only be for the songs, but also for the iconic stage at La Malagueta.

Los Electroduendes Current indie and 80s pop

Zoom Electroduendes, a few years ago in La Malagueta. SUR

They debuted on 4 May 2013 almost by chance. A friend asked Carlos Medina Lucena to sing some songs at his daughter's wedding and called some colleagues to put together a few covers. Alongside lead singer Carlos, Los Electroduendes are made up of David, Miguel and Juan - faithful fans of the songs they play on stage: Mecano, Hombres G, Loquillo, Duncan Dhu, Nino Bravo. Although now they are also introducing more current indie music with groups like Lori Meyers or Izal.

Used to 80s and 90s pop, as well as current music, Los Electroduendes are excited about this evening festival and giving it their all on the stage of the bullring, where they have played on previous occasions, but never such a long set, with so many songs.

"Tardeo Summer allows us to play more songs, so we can really shine. We're playing a bit of current indie and a review of the best known songs from the 80s and 90s," said the band's vocalist.

A Quién Le Importa

Los Electroduendes' setlist will be a surprise on 14 June in the bullring, aiming to captivate the entire dance floor. Despite the surprise, it will undoubtedly feature Spanish hits such as: A Quién Le Importa, El Fin del Mundo, En Tu Fiesta Me Colé and No Puedo Vivir Sin Ti.

Alejados From Alhaurín fairs to Madrid arenas

Zoom Alejados in a concert in the bullring. SUR

A fair in Alhaurín el Grande was their first time on stage. From there they have gone through local venues and eventually made it to the famous Sala Siroco in Madrid. And they even released an album in 2019. Alejados began their journey in 2012 and this year, they are set to perform a great repertoire of Spanish pop and rock at Tardeo Summer.

Their attitude comes before everything else: "We make friends and collaborate with fellow musicians," said José Manuel García, the band's bass player. José, Álex, Rubén and Ophir usually play as a quartet, although at some concerts they rotate positions with other collaborating musicians. They take inspiration from popular Spanish 80s rock band El Último de la Fila and music of that era in Spain. "We are fans of Manolo García and all the songs that have that personal touch of the 80s," said the bass player of Alejados.

They often take to the stage around the Costa del Sol in Torremolinos, Marbella and Fuengirola, but Malaga city is one of their favourite places to perform. Although García commented that "it's a shame because there are fewer and fewer places to play live music". With an average of 100 concerts a year, Alejados will fill La Malagueta with dancing, enriched by their previous experience of participating in charity festivals in the same venue.

Along with the legendary chorus of Sufre Mamón, this band from Malaga is ready to leave the audience breathless with songs like Insurrección, La Casa Por el Tejado, Corazón Contento, Clavado en un Bar and Como Camarón.

Sr. Mirinda Since before the 'tardeo' concept got its name

Zoom Sr. Mirinda, well-known across the province. SUR

There are few people who have spent an evening in Malaga and don't know Sr. Mirinda. The band was formed 13 years ago by Álex 'El Zurdo' and Adolfo Caimán, who have played on many of the city's stages as part of the 'tardeo' (early evening concerts) trend made popular in recent years.

"I remember going to La Fábrica to play many years ago and I said to El Zurdo: 'Hey, I don't know if this playing in the afternoons works'," said Adolfo Caimán. But it did work. This band from Malaga, performing in 'tardeos' before they even knew what they were, are now the soundtrack of an entire era - which they will recreate in La Malagueta bullring.

They usually play in bars, but also at private parties. Their tracklist is full of songs from the 80s and 90s, although recently they have added to their list one of the great attractions: indie music with groups like Lori Meyers and Vetusta Morla.

"Doing this festival in the bullring is very well thought out because it is a great tribute to the 'tardeo' scene," said Adolfo Caimán, who will be on stage with Zurdo, 'El Lere' and Dani Cuenca on drums. They say they have a great time performing and that "the work is transformed by the audience" with a touch of rock in each song.

Abanibi Aboebe

"Anthems of an era," is how Adolfo Caimán described Sr. Mirinda's setlist. For Tardeo Summer, they will sing iconic tunes for all generations, like Abanibi Aboebe, El Calor del Amor en un Bar, Sin Documentos, Cien Gaviotas, Cuando Brille el Sol, Escuela de Calor and Salta.

Tony Logan The hits of the golden era

Zoom DJ Tony Logan in one of his sets. SUR

He started mixing his own tracks at just 16 years old. At the age of 60, he still hasn't lost that essence. Tony Logan remains in high demand in venues like Radio Tokio and Circuito3. Tony wants to "revive the golden era of iconic Malaga nightclub Bobby Logan, when it had two sets a day for several years - one in the afternoon and one at night," paying homage to his namesake. "Those years were marvellous, and that's why I want to recreate that time through music," he said, hinting at his tracklist for La Malagueta.

At the age of 16, he started to study image and sound and from there, he never strayed from music and production. He worked in television with producers but never stopped playing sets: "I was combining the two because I had always loved music, it's my vice, it can't be remedied," said the DJ.

Tony Logan acknowledged that the tardeo "is much better" than playing at night. "Practically all of the gigs I play are in the afternoon already, there's little demand for nighttime performances. Evening shows are my favourite, there's a better atmosphere and now it's trendy," said the artist, who will be playing between the bands' sets and will be the welcoming act at Tardeo Summer. "The audience will set the pace, I don't bring closed setlists, we improvise based on the atmosphere", he said.

Freed From Desire

He may be improvising, but there are some tracks that will undoubtedly appear on the list: Freed From Desire, Never Gonna Give You Up, I Promised Myself, Eloise, Historias de Amor and Just Can't Get Enough.