Week-long flamenco festival returns to Benalmádena

Benalmádena is hosting the 13th Semana Flamenca from Friday 14 to Friday 21 November, an initiative that brings together major figures from today's flamenco scene, emerging young talents, film and a photography exhibition.

Organised by the Peña Flamenca La Repompa de Málaga and Benalmádena town hall, the initiative is a showcase for celebrated dancers, singers and guitarists that represent both the pure and the new trends within the world of flamenco.

The week-long cycle is held in the Casa de la Cultura (Arroyo de la Miel) and coincides with International Flamenco Day (16 November), first celebrated in 2010 after the Unesco declaration of flamenco as an Intangible Cultural Humanity.

The programme of performances begins tonight (Friday) with Peinadora, a show by Isabel Guerrero, a non-Gypsy flamenco singer born in Fuengirola in 1983.

On Monday 17 November, the 'young flamencos' cycle will present dancer Christian Martín, a leading figure of his era in contemporary flamenco.

The Benalmádena guitar festival takes over the venue on Tuesday and Wednesday, presenting guitarists Ricardo Moreno and Jesús Gómez, respectively. Gómez, a Malaga-born guitarist, will present his new album Al momento, accompanied by a band of outstanding musicians, including pianist Roberto Cantero and bassist Paco Peña.

The programme continues on 20 November with a film session featuring a screening of Fandango, a documentary by filmmaker Remedios Malvárez. The week will conclude on 21 November with Intrépida, a performance by Rocío Bazán, one of Malaga's most established singers of pure flamenco.

Meanwhile, the courtyard of the Casa de la Cultura will host a photography exhibition showcasing images from last year's festival from 10 to 23 November.

Entry to all events, which begin at 8pm, is free until full capacity is reached.