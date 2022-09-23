Torremolinos feria to offer a week of leisure, culture and colourful tradition One of the highlights of the week is the traditional pilgrimage, which takes place on Sunday 25 September

Torremolinos will welcome the return this weekend of the festivities to honour the town's patron, the archangel San Miguel. Leisure, culture and tradition will go hand in hand from Saturday 24 September, when the activities will kick off with the 27th edition of the classic car parade, which will leave from the Plaza Blas Infante at 10.30am.

One of the highlights of the town's cultural agenda takes place on Sunday 25, when tens of thousands of people will converge on Torremolinos to participate in the colourful romeria.

The pilgrimage, which is the second-biggest in Spain - after the romeria to the shrine of El Rocío in Huelva in May – will begin with a mass at the hermitage of San Miguel at 9.15am, after which, the procession will begin its journey through the streets of the town.

This year, more than 60 gaily-decorated caravans and floats pulled by oxen and tractors will participate in the parade, which will recover its original route through the Plaza Costa del Sol, Avenida Palma de Mallorca, and on to the El Pinar pine forest.

The gypsy-style caravan convoy is followed by thousands of revellers in colourful flamenco dresses and typical rociero-type attire, who head to the fairground and surrounding forest to enjoy a day of fun and festivities.

The town has just three days to recover, before the Feria de San Miguel commences on Wednesday 28 September, and continues until Sunday 2 October.

The festivities will begin at 6pm with a floral offering to San Miguel in the Madre del Buen Consejo Church, after which, the masses will head to the feria ground for the official opening of the casetas and the fairground attractions.

Children will enjoy reduced fees on most of the attractions on Sunday 2 October.

The municipal auditorium will present a series of concerts each night of the fair, and these will include performances by the Estepona singer and actress, Ana Mena; Torremolinos pop band, Danza Invisible; the rock, pop and funk band, Efecto Pasillo; and Los Rebujitos, a duo from Cadiz that perform flamenco-infused pop music.

The daytime activities will take place between 1pm and 6pm in Plaza Costa del Sol, Plaza La Nogalera, Calle San Miguel and Plaza de Europa, where there will be performances of flamenco, jazz and folk music and dance every day.

As well, many of the bars and restaurants in the town will join in the festivities by presenting live music. The bunting-festooned bars come alive with couples dancing rumba and Sevillanas, and the ambience is one of good old-fashioned Andalusian fun.