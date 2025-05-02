Torremolinos exhibition to honour charismatic artist

The exhibition can be viewed at the town hall until 20 June.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Argentinian artist Ché Durán, Torremolinos is hosting an exhibition of more than seventy of his works, which can be visited free in the town hall building in Plaza Blas Infante. '100 Años de Ché Durán' is a collection of work produced by the artist, well known in the municipality for his charisma, which led to the town hall posthumously awarding him the 'medal of merit' in 2021.

Ché Durán, arrived in Torremolinos from Buenos Aires in 1965 and lived in the town until his death at the age of 82 in 2008. Throughout his career, along with producing his brightly coloured works, he also dedicated many hours to promoting painting and sculpturing among children.

His works capture popular environments, activities and everyday characters, sometimes sordid, but full of light and bold colours, clear examples of the avant-garde trend of the early twentieth century.

Durán was also influenced by surrealism and abstraction, especially towards the end of his long creative journey.

His works have been exhibited in public and private galleries in Malaga, Granada, Valladolid, Madrid, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires and Havana, among others.

The exhibition can be viewed Monday to Friday from 9am until 1.30pm until 20 June.