Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The exhibition can be viewed at the town hall until 20 June. SUR
Torremolinos exhibition to honour charismatic artist
Art exhibition

Torremolinos exhibition to honour charismatic artist

Celebrated for his colourful avant-garde creations, Ché Durán arrived in Torremolinos from Buenos Aires in 1965

Tony Bryant

TORREMOLINOS.

Friday, 2 May 2025, 10:42

To mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Argentinian artist Ché Durán, Torremolinos is hosting an exhibition of more than seventy of his works, which can be visited free in the town hall building in Plaza Blas Infante. '100 Años de Ché Durán' is a collection of work produced by the artist, well known in the municipality for his charisma, which led to the town hall posthumously awarding him the 'medal of merit' in 2021.

Ché Durán, arrived in Torremolinos from Buenos Aires in 1965 and lived in the town until his death at the age of 82 in 2008. Throughout his career, along with producing his brightly coloured works, he also dedicated many hours to promoting painting and sculpturing among children.

His works capture popular environments, activities and everyday characters, sometimes sordid, but full of light and bold colours, clear examples of the avant-garde trend of the early twentieth century.

Durán was also influenced by surrealism and abstraction, especially towards the end of his long creative journey.

His works have been exhibited in public and private galleries in Malaga, Granada, Valladolid, Madrid, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires and Havana, among others.

The exhibition can be viewed Monday to Friday from 9am until 1.30pm until 20 June.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Strong winds cause flooding in eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  4. 4 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town to host international rugby tournament
  6. 6 5,000 new homes planned for eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout
  8. 8 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity
  9. 9 Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement
  10. 10 Temporary ban on octopus fishing enforced in Gibraltar waters

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos exhibition to honour charismatic artist