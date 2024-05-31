Torre del Cante flamenco festival celebrates golden anniversary

Tony Bryant Alhaurín de la Torre Friday, 31 May 2024, 12:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

Alhaurín de la Torre has organised a series of events in the lead up to the town's coveted Torre del Cante flamenco festival, which is marking its golden anniversary this year. These include the launch of a new book about Fosforito, a singer considered one of the last pillars of orthodox singing and who has lived in the town for many years; along with a photographic exhibition and an exhibition of the traditional posters that have promoted this festival for the last 50 years.

Of course, the highlight of these festivities will be the flamenco festival, which will take place in the El Portón auditorium on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 June.

Friday's lineup of performers includes Caracolillo de Cádiz, a singer born into one of Cadiz's main flamenco dynasties; Esperanza Fernández, an all-rounder from Seville who specialises in the 'fiesta' styles of the genre; and Rosi Campos, a non-Gypsy singer from Periana (Malaga) who began her career singing in a local verdiales group.

Saturday's instalment includes Arcángle, a young singer from Huelva celebrated for his fandangos and lighter flamenco styles; Aurora Vargas, one of today's most revered 'fiesteras' (someone who sings and dances the lively bulerías, tangos and alegrías, among others); while the dance will be supplied by Antonio de Verónica, and Saray Cortés, a dancer from Barcelona who has become a regular during the summer festivals, performing with established artistes such as Farrucuito and Estrella Morente.

Considered one of the most important flamenco festivals in the region, and declared a festival of tourist interest in Andalucía, this gathering has attracted some of the art's most pioneering performers over the last five decades, including Camarón de la Isla, Enrique Morente, José Mercé, El Chocolate and Fernando Terromoto, among others.

Tickets for the festival, which starts at 9pm each night, are available from www.mientrada.net