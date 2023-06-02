Top international artists head to Marbella's Starlite stage More than 60 rock, pop, soul, jazz and flamenco concerts will take place in the Nagüeles quarry in Marbella between 21 June and 2 September

The renowned Starlite Occident music festival will return to Marbella this month, and, as in previous years, a schedule of celebrated British and American singers and bands, along with national artists, are scheduled to perform throughout the summer.

This musical extravaganza has been filling the Nagüeles quarry in Marbella since it began in 2010, and organisers are hoping that this year's festival will be even better than last year, which was a record-breaking year, as the cycle of concerts was attended by 362,000 music fans, 80,000 more than in 2019.

More than 60 rock, pop, soul, jazz and flamenco concerts will take place in the two main spaces – the auditorium and the main stage and session area – between Wednesday 21 June and Saturday 2 September.

The festival will kick off with a performance by one of the UK's most progressive singer/songwriters, a singer known by the name of Yusuf, although during the height of his career in the 1970s, he was better known as Cat Stevens.

This will be the singer's first performance in Spain since 1976, so it will be a unique chance to hear him perform hits from his epic catalogue of songs, which includes Can't Keep It In, Wild World, Moon Shadow, The First Cut is the Deepest and Father and Son, among others.

World renown artist Michael Bolton will perform for the first time at Starlite on Friday 30 June, in what will be his only concert in Spain this year. The soft-rock balladeer, who is celebrating 50 years in the music industry, will perform hits from Spark of Light, his first album of all original material in almost 15 years.

Another top international artist to perform is Lionel Richie, who will return to Starlite on Thursday 6 July. The former Commodores frontman has sold more 125 million albums as a solo artist, and has had worldwide hits with All Night Long, Penny Lover, Stuck on You and Dancing on the Ceiling.

Others will include the soul singer, Seal (7 July), who shot to fame during the late 1980s with hits like Crazy, and Kiss from a Rose; the legendary Welsh icon, Tom Jones (10 July); the queen of soul, Anastacia (12 July); Scottish rocker Rod Stewart (21 July); global phenomenon Nora Jones 27 July); and one of the most dynamic stage performers of all time, Iggy Pop (2 August).

These will be joined by some of Spain's most celebrated rock and pop performers, including the leading Latin musical figure, Ricky Martin (14/15 July), whose performances will be his only two dates in Spain this summer; the Latin Grammy winner, David Bisbal (24 July/30 August), who is currently in the middle of his Me Siento Vivo Tour 2023; Rafael (24 August), one of Spain's most commercially successful singers of all time; and Mónica Naranjo (31 August), the most powerful and inspirational Spanish voice on the international music scene.

Fans of flamenco can choose from a variety of different performances, including dancers Farrucuito (4 August) and Sara Baras (9 August), guitarist Vicente Amigo (19 August), and the singer Pitingo (20 August). More details on www.starlitemarbella.com