Top designers head to Malaga for flamenco fashion show

Tony Bryant Malaga. Friday, 21 February 2025, 09:56 Compartir

Some of this year's top flamenco dress designs and colourful accessories will be showcased at La Feria Internacional Moda Flamenco this weekend. Held at the automobile and fashion museum in Malaga on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 February, the flamenco fashion show will present an array of different designs of these classic dresses, known as the 'traje gitana'.

Along with these colourful garments, which have evolved to become a symbol rooted in Spanish and Andalusian culture, the show will also present silk shawls, fans, hair combs and every accessory considered essential for the summer fairs and festivals.

Some of today's top designers will participate in the show, such as José Galvañ, whose collection of polka dots and prints are combined with vibrant and soft tones, creating designs that seek to break with traditional canons.

Other participants whose collections will be paraded along the flamenco catwalk are Susana Zamora, Samuel Reyes and Victoria Monteoliva, among others.

Entry to the event, held from midday until 9pm, costs eight euros.