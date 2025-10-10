Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Winners of last year's AAR dog show. SUR
This is how you can enter your dog in the annual Axarquía Animal Rescue show

The event which includes a market is taking place on Sunday 19 October at Restaurante Puerto Niza in Benajarafe

Jennie Rhodes

Benajarafe

Friday, 10 October 2025, 09:45

The Axarquia Animal Rescue (AAR) annual dog show and market is taking place on Sunday 19 October at Restaurante Puerto Niza in Benajarafe.

Organisers promise "fun classes for your dogs" and "fabulous market stalls so you can get started on your Christmas shopping".

The venue has easy free parking and food and drink. The market and class registration open at 11.30am and the show starts at 1pm.

The dog show is one of AAR's biggest fundraisers of the year. With over 40 dogs in their care at any one time, money raised goes towards vet and kennel fees, which AAR explains in the first six months of 2025 were over 17,000 euros. "Please come along with or without a dog, and help raise much needed funds," the group say.

AAR is always looking for volunteers to work in their charity shop in Torre del Mar. "You don't need any experience and there are a choice of days and times to suit you," the group explains.

For further information about the show or volunteering with AAR email axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com, or visit the website: www.axarquiaanimalrescue.com.

