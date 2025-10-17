The Psychedelic Furs stop off in Malaga during world tour

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 17 October 2025, 09:31 Share

English rock band The Psychedelic Furs are stopping off in Malaga on 18 November for a performance at Sala Trinchera, one of the dates on their current tour, which includes performances in the UK, Europe and the USA. The band, which formed in 1977, are famed for their fusion of post-punk and new wave rock, anchored by frontman Richard Butler's intoxicating, raspy vocals.

Emerging from the late 1970s London music scene, the band developed a distinctive raw and abrasive sound with early hits such as Sister Europe. They moved towards a melodic synth-pop sound during the early 1980s with albums like Talk Talk Talk. The band's biggest commercial success came with the re-release of Pretty in Pink, a single that was first released in 1981, but which failed to gain commercial success. In 1986, the track was used for the soundtrack of the American teen comedy film of the same name, which brought the band to the attention of a new generation of fans.

With the exception of an eight-year hiatus (1992-2000), the band, which includes original members, Richard and Tim Butler, have continued to tour all over the world. The group are no strangers to Spain, having performed numerous sell-out shows across the country over the last few decades.

Tickets for their concert in Malaga, which starts at 9pm, cost 38.50 and are available from www.enterticket.es