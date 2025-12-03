Sabor a Málaga foodie fair to showcase 120 local producers from 4 to 9 December in Malaga city

SUR Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 20:17 Share

The Sabor a Málaga fair returns once again to the Paseo del Parque in the city during the long holiday weekend with record participation. Some 120 producers from 45 municipalities across the province will bring their wares to the streets to offer them to locals and visitors alike from Thursday 4 to Tuesday 9 December. More than 2,000 artisan products can be purchased directly from the producer. The opening hours are from 11am to 9pm.

President of the provincial authority (Diputación), Francisco Salado, announced the programme for the six-day fair, where there will be a gastronomic area featuring Alejandra Catering, El Ambigú de La Térmica, Kraken, Lígula, Hacienda Alakrán, Bendita Katalina and La Bocaná, plus workshops, tastings, live cookery demonstrations and musical performances. As usual, there will also be themed days, allowing adults, teenagers and children to enjoy a complete experience. Zamora is the guest province at this year's event.

The Diputación's leader stressed that this fair "is a magnificent sales and business opportunity for producers and also a buying opportunity for the people of Malaga and visitors, who will have access to products of extraordinary quality that are not always easy to buy in cities".

"These producers are normally small and medium-sized enterprises, often family-run, who work very hard every day to run their businesses successfully and whose efforts contribute decisively to creating employment and wealth in their villages and towns and, therefore, to retaining the population in these rural areas," he stated.

The fair, which aims to bring together all family generations, will feature seven restaurants offering a variety of traditional Malaga cuisine.

Thursday, 4 December. Senior Citizen's Day

The first day of the fair will have some very special guests: the senior citizens of the province. While the Diputación, thanks to its 'Bringing Christmas to Our Seniors' programme, will offer them the opportunity to visit the fair on all six days, Thursday will be the day dedicated to the older generations and the Eduardo Ocón Auditorium will be the epicentre of the activities.

The programme will kick off with performances by the participants in the latest edition of La Mayor Estrella ('the bigger star'), the talent contest held by the provincial authority throughout the province featuring talented people over the age of 65. There will also be cooking demonstrations for the elderly.

The fun continues with tastings of 'Malcocinao' (literally meaning 'badly cooked', but it's a pork and chickpea stew), a typical Malaga dish served at lunchtime, the Senior Citizens' Day raffle, with numerous generous prizes, a hot chocolate party and the day's proceedings will involve a 'zambombá', a traditional Christmastime flamenco performance by María Cortés. All this before visiting the light show on Calle Larios and Malaga Cathedral.

The day also includes a live broadcast of the radio programme 'Tarde para Todos' and the award ceremony for the best cheeses and wines of Malaga 2025, one of the most eagerly awaited moments for the agri-food sector. The day will then be rounded off with a grand flamenco zambombá by the Ortigosa Brothers.

Friday 5 December. Zamora, guest province

As with every year, a Spanish province with a rich gastronomic tradition will take centre stage on one of the days of this gastro fair. On Friday it will be the turn of Zamora, arriving in Malaga with its 'Zamora is Quality' branding. There will be tastings of its most characteristic products, a presentation of the next big cheese event, Fromago 2026, and a culinary duel between chefs Santi Vicente and Diego Gallegos.

The day will conclude with a performance by illusionist Miguel de Lucas, who will present 'Zamora under the eclipse', a stage show inspired by the astronomical event of 2026.

Saturday 6 December. Food for the whole family

Saturday will start with children's theatre company Peneque el Valiente, followed by workshops for the little ones on honey, olive oil and bread, as well as a course on Malaga cheeses paired with local wines.

The afternoon will feature a zambombá performance by Rocío Alba and a tour of Christmas flavours by confectioners Mayte Sánchez and Dora Ortiz. The day will also include a panel discussion on sports nutrition with the Málaga 91 Sports Club and a demonstration of festive appetisers by chef Elías Tang.

Sunday 7 December. Bread, cured meats and craft beer

Sunday's programme will focus on culinary workshops. First thing in the morning, children can participate in a baking workshop and drop off their letters to the Three Kings in the magical letterbox provided by Sabor a Málaga.

Lunch will consist of hamburgers made with local products, followed by a live, artisan bread-making workshop by Miguel Urbaneja and a tour showcasing the best cured meats from Malaga. The afternoon will culminate with a tasting of craft beers from the province.

Monday, 8 December. Youth Day

Another important day - this time, for the young people who are no longer children. Throughout the day, there will be tastings and young attendees can register at a designated location to collect gifts, museum tickets and free tastings.

Monday will also be dedicated to the art of ham carving, with the Popi Ham Carving Competition, a qualifier for the Barcelona 2026 final. There will also be a workshop for amateur enthusiasts and hundreds of portions will be given away for charity.

The afternoon will feature a free concert by the band Nohe, finalists in the Emmerge Málaga competition, and Encarni Navarro. Young people can also participate in an amateur cooking competition and the Málaga CF interactive challenge with prizes and surprises.

Tuesday, 9 December. Closing ceremony: a celebration of gastronomy and culture

The fair will close on Tuesday with the Sabor a Málaga's showcasing of new products from producers. This involves a presentation of the products expected to be trendsetters in 2026.

There will be a roundtable discussion on gastronomy and social media, a luncheon honouring bloggers and content creators and performances by such as Castañuelas Rosas and a grand flamenco evening show with María Cortés.

The final point will come with a comedy monologue by La Xenon, which will officially close a fair that attracts thousands of people every year.

"In short, from this Thursday until next Tuesday the Gran Feria Sabor a Málaga will be held in the Paseo del Parque. This is, undoubtedly, a great opportunity to stock up for Christmas with local products of exceptional quality, sustainable and locally sourced," said Salado, who added that, by participating, "we contribute to strengthening the economy of the province, our producers and our towns and villages, improving the quality of life for all the people of Malaga".

New campaign to honour producers

Taking advantage of the Michelin Gala being held in Malaga, with the presence of the best chefs and sommeliers from all over Spain, the Diputación has just launched a new promotional campaign to pay tribute to the efforts of all those farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen who work hard to bring the best products of the province to our tables.

"It's hard work, but done with great care, resulting in top-notch products that are highly valued by the people of Malaga and visitors, as well as by the world's best chefs", said Salado.

'The Effort That Unites Us' campaign seeks to encourage the consumption and purchase of locally sourced agricultural products, both during the upcoming Christmas holidays and throughout the year. This boosts the local economy and employment in inland towns and is a key strategy in the fight against depopulation.