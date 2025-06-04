The first Inland Tourism Fair comes to Álora on 14 and 15 June

SUR in English Álora Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 18:11 Compartir

Inland tourism in Malaga will showcase its diversity and strength at Hacienda Los Conejitos in Álora on 14 and 15 June, during the first edition of the Malaga Inland Tourism Fair. The event is organised by Turismo Interior de Málaga and Triángulo Activo Caminito del Rey, and will bring together more than 50 inland towns along with various local producers. The fair is supported by the Malaga provincial government, the Sabor a Málaga brand, and the town halls of Álora and Cuevas del Becerro.

As an added incentive, those who register on the website turismointeriordemalaga.com and attend the fair will be entered into a draw for over 60 inland tourism experiences provided by companies featured on the site. The draw will take place during the event for those who have completed the online registration.

The Inland Tourism Fair aims to give greater visibility to the tourist offerings of inland towns across the province of Malaga. It also seeks to promote local tourism as a key factor in tackling rural depopulation and encouraging new entrepreneurial ventures. More than 50 inland municipalities will have a unique opportunity to present their active leisure, cultural and food experiences to the public, offering a strong alternative to the traditional sun and beach image long associated with the province of Malaga.

A programme of talks, panel discussions, tastings and demonstrations

The two-day fair will run from 11am to 7pm. Highlights of this first edition include a series of talks by specialists, such as ‘Guadalhorce cuisine, gastronomy and identity’ with chef Inmaculada Jiménez Luque; Abilio Arteaga Luque from Restaurante Casa Abilio; José Carlos García Farfán, president of the Tomate Huevo de Toro association and co-owner of La Huerta de Carmen; and Juan Miguel Gómez Trujillo, president of the Regulatory Council of the DOP Aloreña Olive of Malaga.

Another featured talk will be ‘Inland and nature tourism: looking to the future with the experience of the past’ led by the team behind the 4 Estaciones-Álora project: Lina García, Antonio Henares and Victor Cabrera. There will also be a presentation on the Guadalhorce Geopark and the Álora-Carratraca scenic route by journalist and Diario SUR contributor Javier Almellones.

The fair will also host panel discussions on topics such as ‘CADE Álora, Andalucía Emprende: 23 years of promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and the future of inland areas’, ‘Strategies to boost inland tourism in Malaga’, and ‘The power of sporting events to attract tourism to inland Malaga’.

Visitors will be able to enjoy tastings of local products, including Aloreña olives with protected designation of origin (DOP), as well as workshops on making and installing nest boxes and on ‘Bread with chocolate’ as a sweet finale.

There will also be a range of culinary workshops run by the Sabor a Málaga food market, featuring local producers such as Almodóvar Productos Cárnicos, Bodega Embrujo del Sur, Bodegas Excelencia, Café La Hacienda, Crema de Ajoblanco, Doña Amelia, Embutidos La Abuela Loli, Gin Alborán, Lácteos El Pastor del Valle, Panadería Cristo Rey, Quesos El Llano Jaral, Quesos El Porticatero and Dimor Guadalhorce.

Among the experiences to be raffled off to those who register on the website are excursions to the Caminito del Rey, paragliding flights, bike tours, hotel stays, quad routes, zip-lining and more.

For more information on the prize activities and to register, visit:

https://www.turismointeriordemalaga.com/