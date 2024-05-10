E1, the Electric Offshore Formula 1, this June in Puerto Banús

SUR in English Marbella Friday, 10 May 2024, 12:37 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

E1, the Electric Offshore Formula 1, is a new global sport using the only electric motor authorised by the International Motorboat Racing Union. Conceived by Alejandro Agag and Rodi Basso (Italian engineer who has collaborated with NASA, Ferrari and Red Bull Racing), E1 will be held in 2024 in international locations such as Monaco, Hong Kong, Geneva, Venice... and in June in Puerto Banús.

This international event will be held in Puerto Banús thanks to the support of local and regional governments: the Junta de Andalucía Department of Tourism, Culture and Sport; Marbella Town Hall; Malaga Provincial Government and the Western Costa del Sol Town Council Association.

Each of the participating E1 teams will be captained by some of the most successful worldwide sports personalities: Rafa Nadal, Sergio Pérez, Didier Drogba, Tom Brady, Steve Aoki, among others.

All teams will be composed of one man and one woman who will have to compete for exactly the same amount of time during the races. The drivers are well-known motor professionals from Dakar, Trial, W Series or Formula Ford. Spain is represented by Laia Sanz and Cris Lazarraga.

Puerto Banús hosts this sustainable event with one of the greatest international projections in 2024, an estimated accumulated audience of more than 1,000 million on social media via 4 different platforms.

E1, the electric formula 1 at sea, is:

Sustainability: All-electric competition

Equality: Each team is composed of one man and one woman.

Exclusivity: Some of the most successful worldwide sports stars

Glamour: Puerto Banús is positioned as a venue on a par with Monaco, Geneva, Venice, Hong Kong.

The competition

The event will start on the first Saturday in June, 01/06/24, in Puerto Banús.

On Saturday, 1 June, the teams will compete in the qualifying races, followed by the semi-final and final on Sunday.

The VIP grandstands will host around 3,000 people, with hospitality on the same level as that found at a F1 or ATP event.

Format of the races:

R1 - Qualifying

R2 - ¼ final

R3 - Semi-finals

R4 - Four teams will race in the final.

The boats

All teams will race in the same boat, the RaceBird, it will be the skills of each driver which decide who wins each race.

Characteristics of the RaceBird:

- 90 km/h top speeds

- 7.5 m. length

- 150 kw power

- 35 kwh battery

ABOUT PUERTO BANÚS®

Puerto Banús® is one of the most renowned nautical and tourist enclaves in southern Europe, located in the town of Marbella. Since its creation in 1970, Puerto Banús® has been dedicated to tourism, nautical activities and exclusive leisure options and has become an international benchmark for luxury, sport, shopping and gastronomy, as well as being an important economic driving force for the area.

All these attractions, together with the mild climate, attract millions of visitors from all over the world every year who choose this iconic Marbella port to enjoy unique experiences.