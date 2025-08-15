The best of alternative rock returns to Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Torremolinos. Friday, 15 August 2025, 11:15 Share

The Canela Party returns to Torremolinos from Wednesday 20 to Saturday 23 August for its 17th instalment, a festival known for its independent and underground line-ups featuring the best of alternative pop-rock. This unusual musical extravaganza, which was described by the music press as "the only festival in the world where bands come to see the public", has become popular because it invites the audience to dress up in colourful carnival-style outfits.

Since its inception in 2007, the event has been held at various locations, although since 2022, organisers decided to use Torremolinos as the permanent venue.

The festival is aimed at those who enjoy independent and underground music in preference to the mainstream, and it promotes established bands and performers, along with a special focus on emerging talent.

The gathering offers non-stop live music on the two stages from 6pm each day, and this year's event will again present an array of national and international artists. These include Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Biznaga, Ducks Ltd, Palmeras Negras, Get Out of the Car and Serpiente Orión, among others.

The four-day festival is held on the town's fairground and tickets are on sale from 55 euros. However, on Wednesday, entry costs nine euros.

www.ingresse.com/canela-party-2025/