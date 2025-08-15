Teba prepares to recreate one of its most epic stories

Tony Bryant Teba. Friday, 15 August 2025, 12:33 Share

Tartan, kilts, sporrans and the drone of the Great Scottish bagpipe will take over Teba from Thursday 21 until Sunday 24 August, when the town celebrates the XIX Douglas' Days festivities, an event that celebrates the rich historic and cultural ties between Teba and Scotland. This festival, which has established itself as a benchmark for provincial tourism uniqueness, will again focus on the union of Teba and Melrose (Scottish Borders), two towns united by the historical legacy of Scottish peer Sir James Douglas.

As well as a daily medieval street market, the programme of activities will present a series of cultural, recreational and educational events highlighting one of the most epic stories in the town's history: the battle of Teba. Also known as the Black Douglas, Sir James Douglas fought and was killed in this battle to take the strategic Estrella castle from the Emir Muhammed IV of Granada in 1330. Douglas, who fought under the command of King Alfonso XI, was on his way to the Holy Land with the embalmed heart of Robert the Bruce. The documentary, James Douglas, the man with two hearts, a film that delves into this fascinating historical episode, will be screened in Plaza de España at 8.30pm on Saturday.

The event focuses on sites of historical interest, especially the castle - where the battle took place - and the town centre, where a plaque dedicated to both James Douglas and King Robert the Bruce is located.

The activities create an authentic medieval ambience in the town, with music and dance performances, street theatre, workshops and typical cuisine of the period.

Traditional Scottish bagpipe music will be supplied by The City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band along with the Costa del Sol's most established piper, Lesley Thomson, founder of the Sur Pipes Band. There will also be performances by Mardanis, a Sephardic and oriental vocal instrumental music group; and The Stolen Notes, a Celtic folk music group.

www.douglasdaysteba.com