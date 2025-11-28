Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Flamenco singer Rocío Alcála will perform in the Malaga peña. SUR
Flamenco

Talented young artists join forces for night of flamenco in Malaga

Noches en el Colmao takes place on Saturday in the Peña Juan Breva and presents renowned dancer Maru Gómez and singer Rocío Alcála

Tony Bryant

Malaga.

Friday, 28 November 2025, 11:01

The Peña Juan Breva flamenco club and museum will host a night of traditional flamenco music and dance on Saturday 29 November, a performance that will present some of today's most talented young performers. Noches en el Colmao will feature the flamenco troop of renowned dancers Maru Gómez, Lorena Rodríguez and José Iván, who will offer a spectacular demonstration of pure dance styles like the bulería, soleá and tangos, among others.

The cante (singing) will be supplied by Rocío Alcalá, a flamenco singer of non-Gypsy descent born in Algeciras in 1976. She began singing flamenco at the age of 11 and has since has toured extensively with several companies. She has also participated in competitions in Ubrique, La Línea, San Fernando, Cordoba and Malaga, among others.

Specialising in singing for the dance (cante pa' atrás), she is married to the Malaga singer Bonela Hijo, with whom she regularly works.

Reservations for the show, which starts at 8.30pm, can be made on 952 221 380 / 687 607 526.

The Peña Juan Breva (Calle Ramón Franquelo 4), created in 1958, is one of the oldest in Spain and its main purpose is to bring together all those interested in the art of flamenco.

