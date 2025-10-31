Spooktacular Halloween celebrations along the Costa del Sol

Hats and masks on sale for Halloween.

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 31 October 2025, 10:39 | Updated 10:50h.

Halloween fever will sweeps across the Costa del Sol tonight, 31 October, with towns and villages hosting a frightful array of family-friendly activities to mark the spookiest night of the year.

Almuñécar kicks off the festivities at Parque Río Verde with its Halloween and Fall Fest, featuring games, face painting and entertainment for all ages.

In Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena, families can enjoy fancy dress parades, mask-making workshops, face painting and a Monster Rock concert. The marina transforms into Puerto Terror for those seeking extra scares.

Cártama launches its celebration at 4.30pm with parades, a haunted house at Teatro Municipal Carthima, and a fancy dress competition.

Estepona's Caseta Municipal hosts activities from 9pm to midnight, including an inflatable castle, face painting, fancy dress competitions, a hall of horror and a concert by Malpaso. Additional events take place in Cancelada from 5pm.

Marbella's old quarter comes alive from 6pm with trick-or-treating, witch-hat target tossing, mysterious zones for children, fancy dress competitions and photocalls throughout the historic streets.

Mijas offers something for everyone. The over-12s can experience El Maizal (The Cornfield) at Cortijo Don Elías from 5.30-11.30pm, while younger children have age-appropriate halls of horror in Las Lagunas, Mijas Pueblo and La Cala, complete with photocalls, games and inflatable castles.

Fuengirola transforms its town centre into a terrifying stage with two new attractions: a hall of terror at the Museo de la Ciudad and an immersive experience based on the video game Five Nights at Freddy's.

In Torremolinos, the Halloween festival has moved to 1 November at the Recinto Ferial (4.30-8.30pm), featuring a hall of horror, best-decorated shop window competition, live music, fancy dress and roasted chestnuts.

Rincón de la Victoria hosts horror storytelling in Spanish at Plaza de la Constitución, alongside an inflatable castle, concerts, face painting and a Hall of Horror on C/Juan Montoya in Cala del Moral.

Finally, Nerja's Maro district celebrates "Maroween" with a children's fancy dress competition, face painting, hall of horror, roasted chestnuts and sweet potatoes, live music and more spooky surprises.

Don your most creative costume and join the Halloween fun!