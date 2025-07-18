Scottish and French artists come together in Estepona

Tony Bryant Estepona Friday, 18 July 2025, 11:28 Compartir

The Casa de las Tejerinas cultural centre in Estepona is exhibiting a new collection of works by Scottish sculptor Toby Govan, along with the collaboration of the French artist Serge Bouvier, who is presenting his work for the first time in Spain.

The exhibition will be officially inaugurated at 8.30pm on Thursday 31 July and will include a performance by pianist Ángel Moya and local poet Lorena Jiménez.

Govan will present a collection of sculptures under the title of The Millefeuille of Life.

His work, which focuses mainly on animals, has been purchased by private collectors in the UK, France, Germany and the USA. There are also four pieces located in Estepona, one of which is an elephant that weighs one tonne.

Born in Edinburgh in 1967, Toby arrived in Spain in 1972 after his parents decided to relocate to Torremolinos, although the family then moved to Estepona, where he is based today.

The artist will be on hand each day (closed on Mondays) until 11pm in order to allow people to view the exhibition outside of the usual opening hours of the centre.

His work will be accompanied by Bouvier's acrylic and oil paintings on wood, canvas and paper.

The French artist uses both figurative and abstract techniques and he says his approach aims to share a vision of interior and exterior landscapes by playing with light and contrast. His career has spanned more than 30 years and during this time he has shown his work in numerous exhibitions all over France.

The exhibition, which is free, can be viewed from 9am until 11pm until 31 August.