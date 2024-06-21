Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Members of Deeper Purple and Ramdel at a previous gig. SUR
Sabinillas to rock during free open-air concert
Music

Sabinillas to rock during free open-air concert

The event in Plaza Vicente Espinel features Deeper Purple, considered the best tribute to one of the most legendary rock bands of all time

Tony Bryant

Sabinillas.

Friday, 21 June 2024, 10:59

Lovers of loud music will enjoy Verano Rock '24, a free open-air rock concert featuring three bands that will be held in Sabinillas from 8.30pm on Saturday 22 June. The event, organised by the town hall, Central FM and Pro Steel Engineering, will be staged in Plaza Vicente Espinel and will feature Deeper Purple, considered the best tribute to one of the most legendary rock bands of all time.

The group have recently returned to Spain after an extensive tour of the UK to mark their tenth anniversary, and this concert is the final performance of the Spanish leg of the tour.

Their repertoire includes iconic anthems such as Smoke on the Water, Knocking at Your Back Door and Child in Time.

The lineup also includes the 80ers, a Spanish covers band that perform rock and pop hits from the 80s to modern day; and Ramdel, a Madrid-based rock outfit that will perform songs from the recently released CD, Siempre en el Ring, along with classic songs like Helter Skelter and Black is Black, among others. The group is fronted by Ramón Delgado, a singer who has performed with artistes of the stature of Julio Iglesias, Alexandra Sanz, Gloria Estefan, Luis Miguel and Ricky Martin.

