Revamped Picasso museum exhibition inaugurated with talks in English

The event on Tuesday, 19 March, 6pm in the Christine Ruiz-Picasso Auditorium, will begin with an inaugural talk by Michael Fitzgerald, Professor of Art History at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut (USA).

This will be followed by brief presentations from the five researchers who reorganised the present display to include five spotlight exhibitions. Each expert presents a short study on issues which influenced Picasso’s artistic development.

These themes range from his relationship with African sculpture, showcasing African works from Picasso’s own collection, curated by Joshua I. Cohen; to his paintings on wooden panels, curated by Meta Maria Valiusaityte; his plaster sculptures of 1930s, by Rocío Robles Tardío; his life in Paris during World War II, by Blair Hartzell; and the massive mural he painted in 1957-58 for the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, curated by Giovanni Casini. The event, in English, will end with a roundtable discussion. Entry is free and the event can also be watched on the museum’s YouTube channel.