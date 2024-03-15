Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Museo Picasso Málaga. SUR
Revamped Picasso museum exhibition inaugurated with talks in English
The exhibition, Pablo Picasso: Structures of Invention. The Unity of a Work at the Picasso Museum Malaga, includes talks and presentations

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 15 March 2024, 15:42

The event on Tuesday, 19 March, 6pm in the Christine Ruiz-Picasso Auditorium, will begin with an inaugural talk by Michael Fitzgerald, Professor of Art History at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut (USA).

This will be followed by brief presentations from the five researchers who reorganised the present display to include five spotlight exhibitions. Each expert presents a short study on issues which influenced Picasso’s artistic development.

These themes range from his relationship with African sculpture, showcasing African works from Picasso’s own collection, curated by Joshua I. Cohen; to his paintings on wooden panels, curated by Meta Maria Valiusaityte; his plaster sculptures of 1930s, by Rocío Robles Tardío; his life in Paris during World War II, by Blair Hartzell; and the massive mural he painted in 1957-58 for the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, curated by Giovanni Casini. The event, in English, will end with a roundtable discussion. Entry is free and the event can also be watched on the museum’s YouTube channel.

Pablo Picasso: Structures of Invention.

  • 19 March, 6pm. Michael FitzGerald. FABA. Professor of Art History. Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut.

  • Picasso and African sculpture
    19 March, 6.20pm. Joshua Cohen. Associate Professor of Art History City College of New York & CUNY Graduate Center.

  • Picasso on wood
    19 March, 6.35pm. Michael FitzGerald. FABA. Professor of Art History. Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut.

  • Plaster sculptures of the 1930s
    19 March, 6.50pm. Rocío Robles Tardío. Associate Professor. Department of Art History. Complutense University, Madrid.

  • From Studio to Salon: Picasso and the Liberation of Paris
    19 March, 7.05pm. Blair Hartzell. Art historian and independent curator.

  • The Path to Creation: The UNESCO Mural
    19 March, 7.20pm. Blair Giovanni Casini. Assistant Professor. University of Turin.
    Round table.
    19 March, 7.50pm. Moderators: Ross Finocchio, FABA, Senior Associate Research Professor, and Michael FitzGerald.Participants: Giovanni Casini, Blair Hartzell, Joshua Cohen, Rocío Robles, and Meta Valiusaityte.

