Renowned bands and DJs to perform at five-night Fiesta Marbella festival

The Marbella Arena venue, located the town's old bullring in Puerto Banús, will host for the first time the Fiesta Marbella, a five-day cycle between the 7 and 11 of August bringing some of the biggest names in music to perform in Spain for the very first time. The lineup includes UK pop icons, Blue and Chesney Hawkes, British DJ Pete Tong and the 'queen of Arab pop', Nancy Ajram, among others.

Organised by Bill Blenkarn and Steve Durham, serious music promoters with a stellar record, this promises to be an epic celebration of global music and talent. The event will support the local charities – Hogar Betania, Collective Calling, Rotary Club Puerto Banús and Triple A. The charities will be showcased before the music begins each night.

Marbella Fiesta kicks off on 7 August with the show Arena of Dreams, featuring Centreforce 883 and Clockwork Orange, a night of vibrant house and disco music with a line-up of DJs and musicians from the UK.

Beyonce of the Middle East

One of the best-selling artists in the history of Arab pop, Nancy Ajram, will give her first concert in Spain on 8 August. Dubbed the 'Beyonce of the Middle East' the singer's musical career has spanned two decades, during which she has recorded ten albums and topped the charts numerous times in the Middle East and North Africa.

The following night presents the Generation Music Event featuring one of the UK's most popular boy bands, Blue, a four-piece group who have sold more than 15 million records worldwide and who have topped the UK singles chart on three occasions. The band, who represented the UK in the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest, will be joined on stage by English singer Chesney Hawkes, best known for his single The One and Only, which was written by Nik Kershaw. Son of Chip Hawkes, singer and guitarist of the 1960's band, The Tremeloes, the 53-year-old singer has also enjoyed a career in television and film. Norwegian hip hop duo Madcon will also perform at this event.

Popular British DJ Pete Tong makes his debut in mainland Spain on 10 August with Ibiza Classics, a show based on variations of classic house music and which has the collaboration of the Essential Orchestra, a show that has been described as "an incredible experience".

The final night presents a Drum 'n' Bass Club Night, the biggest lineup of DJs from the golden era to come together in Spain

Aside from Marbella Fiesta, the venue will also present other concerts, such as Russian rap singer Morgenshten, who will stop off in Marbella during his current European tour (3 September).

Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy will return to the Marbella bullring on 20 September as part of their tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The band, who first performed at the arena in 2022, have earned much praise in both the Ukraine and beyond for raising money to support children affected by the current war.

Tickets for Fiesta Marbella are available from www.fiesta-live.com or from El Corte Inglés.