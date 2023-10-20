Pujerra celebrates chestnut harvest with traditional festival

Tony Bryant Pujerra Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The village of Pujerra, situated in the Serranía de Ronda, is preparing for one of its most traditional festivals, the Fiesta de la Castaña (chestnut festival), an event that promotes the characteristic fruit of the chestnut forests of the Genal Valley.

With the arrival of autumn, more specifically throughout the month of October, the traditional chestnut harvest takes place.

This festival, declared of Tourist Interest by the provincial authority, began many years ago, when the collectors would gather to celebrate the end of the harvest by dancing, and eating chestnuts roasted on open fires.

Besides chestnuts, this festival also highlights other traditional dishes of this area such as the local mistela, a brandy, roasted almonds and coffee-based liqueur.

The festivities include tastings of local dishes and desserts made with chestnuts, tours of the chestnut museum and competitions, including the specialist chestnut peeling contest.

The event also offers live music, dance shows, entertainment and the highlight of the event, the colourful parade of the Virgen de Fátima through the streets, a representation of the devotion to the town's patron.

In addition to the festival in Pujerra, which takes place on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October, other towns and villages also celebrate festivals to honour the chestnut, such as Yunquera and Genalguacil, which are held on the same weekend, while Jimera de Líbar celebrates on 1 November.

All of these festivals promote the culinary, artisanal and historical traditions closely linked to the chestnut forests of the Genal valley, which, at this time of year, are known as the 'copper forests'.

For more information, see the relevant town hall websites.