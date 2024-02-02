Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Pink Floyd Experience during a concert last year. J. Yeadon
Psychedelic rock experience comes to Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola
Music

Psychedelic rock experience comes to Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola

The Pink Floyd Experience will recreate the music of the world-renowned rock band's 50-year musical career

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 2 February 2024, 19:25

Compartir

The Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola presents Spain's ultimate Pink Floyd Experience, a symphony of psychedelic music performed by an ensemble of talented musicians and vocalists from all over southern Andalucía, on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 February.

This large-scale production involves a mixture of Spanish, Dutch and British musicians, who will recreate the music of the world-renowned rock band's 50-year career.

The nine-piece band includes Steve Hughes, the brains behind the project and a musician who is renowned for his charity work on the Costa del Sol.

Other talented performers include Ruth and Craig Norris (vocals), Dex Park (guitar), Arthur Kranz (saxophone), Shaun Costello (drums), Lee Roberts (bass) and Mark Anders (keyboards).

The show features many of Pink Floyd's most iconic hits, including everything from pioneering albums like Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall.

Along with the incredible musicianship of the performers, the production includes a fantastic light and stage show, which, the band say, will recreate the ambience of a real Pink Floyd concert.

Tickets for the shows, which begin at 7.30pm, cost 25 euros and are available from the theatre's website, or from the box office between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Reassurance for local tourism industry following Andalucía's fresh drought decree
  2. 2 Tivoli, a forgotten playground
  3. 3 Marbella reservoir: the three steps that guarantee use of nearly every drop of water
  4. 4 Planned new reservoir for Cadiz province to be doubled in size to boost short supply on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 New tourist property law in Andalucía gives town halls power to limit numbers of apartments
  6. 6 Benalmádena launches new initiative that promotes getting around on foot
  7. 7 Malaga, how did it get its name?
  8. 8 Spain's 'excellent' national labour data and fall in jobless rate to 11.76%
  9. 9 Carnival: Lampooning the ruling classes with plenty of Andalusian wit
  10. 10 Handyman admits he was hired to build recess in Torremolinos flat where young woman's dead body was hidden

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad