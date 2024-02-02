Psychedelic rock experience comes to Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 2 February 2024, 19:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola presents Spain's ultimate Pink Floyd Experience, a symphony of psychedelic music performed by an ensemble of talented musicians and vocalists from all over southern Andalucía, on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 February.

This large-scale production involves a mixture of Spanish, Dutch and British musicians, who will recreate the music of the world-renowned rock band's 50-year career.

The nine-piece band includes Steve Hughes, the brains behind the project and a musician who is renowned for his charity work on the Costa del Sol.

Other talented performers include Ruth and Craig Norris (vocals), Dex Park (guitar), Arthur Kranz (saxophone), Shaun Costello (drums), Lee Roberts (bass) and Mark Anders (keyboards).

The show features many of Pink Floyd's most iconic hits, including everything from pioneering albums like Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall.

Along with the incredible musicianship of the performers, the production includes a fantastic light and stage show, which, the band say, will recreate the ambience of a real Pink Floyd concert.

Tickets for the shows, which begin at 7.30pm, cost 25 euros and are available from the theatre's website, or from the box office between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday.