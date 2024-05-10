Popular Ukrainian rock band stop off in Malaga on support tour

Alekk M. Saanders Malaga Friday, 10 May 2024, 12:40 Compartir Copiar enlace

Ukrainian band Bez Obmezhen will be performing live at the Paris 15 club on 19 May. Together since the 1990s, the rock band are loved for their quality music, openness and civic attitude. The secret of their popularity lies in their creativity expressed in the personification of the Ukrainian worldview: brave, sensual and indomitable.

In 2007, the band changed their Ukrainian name to Without Limits (literally) and released their first album with songs in English, titled Underground (available on YouTube). Now they perform under the Ukrainian name - БЕЗ ОБМЕЖЕНЬ (Bez Obmezhen).

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine the musicians have worked as volunteers. Over these years they have toured in many countries giving concerts in support of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the people who suffered from the war.

In 2022, the 'Vilni Liudy' (Free People) tour took place, among others, in Moldova, Germany, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Portugal, USA, Spain, Canada and Great Britain. Last May they performed in London on the stage of the Scala. Now Bez Obmezhen are touring with the programme 'Together to Victory' and will perform in Malaga at Paris 15 on 19 May.

Paris 15 can be found in C/ La Orotava 25-27 - Polígono Industrial San Luís. The concert starts at 8pm. Tickets: U-ticket.fun More information on 602 680 962 or www.paris15.es