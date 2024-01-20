Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Peruvian Navy training ship sails into Malaga and opens its decks to visitors for free
This is the timetable for visits to the four-masted sailing vessel which will be docked in the port from 21 to 24 January. It will announce its arrival in the city by firing several salvoes at sea

SUR

Malaga

Saturday, 20 January 2024, 09:20

The Port of Malaga is set to receive the Peruvian navy training ship Union, which is considered to be the largest in Latin America in its category. It is a large four-masted sailing ship dedicated to the training of cadets joining the Peruvian Navy.

The ship will be anchored in the bay today (Saturday 20 January), and on tomorrow it plans to dock in the port area. Before entering the port, at approximately 7.30am on Sunday, the ship will fire several salvoes to greet the city of Malaga, which will receive the sailors over the next few days. This traditional ceremony for naval vessels will take place 3 nautical miles from the port in order to avoid the noise of the cannons impacting too much on the urban environment.

Afterwards, the 115-metre-long vessel will dock at quay 2 of the port, from where it will be possible to visit the sailing ship and learn about the cultural richness of Peru.

The open days are free of charge and will follow this timetable :

Sunday, 21 January: from 11am to 7pm.

Monday, 22 January: from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Tuesday, 23 January: from 11am to 6pm.

Wednesday, 24 January: from 11am to 6pm.

The visits are open both to the Peruvian population living in Malaga and to members of the public in general who are interested in learning about the history and products of this country.

Malaga is the latest port of call for the round-the-world voyage that this ship is currently undertaking, and this journey is a historic milestone for the Peruvian Navy. The itinerary replicates the feat of the Fragata Amazonas, which travelled around the world in 1856, representing the friendship and bond between Spain and Peru.

After its stopover in Malaga, this modern sailing ship will set sail for its next destination, Cadiz.

