A nostalgic journey through the music of Fleetwood Mac

One of the Costa del Sol's most popular new bands, The Chain, will perform their Fleetwood Mac tribute show at venues along the coast next month. Named after a Fleetwood Mac song, the five-piece band is made up of well-established local musicians originating from Spain, the UK, Argentina, Denmark and America, who offer an authentic immersion into the incredible musical journey of Fleetwood Mac, one of the world's most successful groups.

The band is fronted by Katie Bright (part of The Sound of The Commitments tribute show) and Sandie Ann Nielsen (half of the Auralyn Waves duo), along with Dario Merino, Ben Colbeck and Ago Patrone.

Fleetwood Mac formed in London 1967, and one of their most celebrated albums was Rumours, which sold over ten million copies worldwide and produced chart-topping hits such as Dreams, Don't Stop and Go Your Own Way. Later hits included Seven Wonders and Little Lies, and many of these classic songs are part of The Chain's repertoire.

Their mini-tour kicks off in the American 'caseta' at the international fair in Fuengirola on Thursday 1 May. The band can then be caught at Eddy's Music Factory (Malaga) on Sunday 10 May, the English Cemetery (Malaga) on Saturday 17 May, and at the Cazbah Live Lounge (Mijas Costa) on Saturday 23 May.

The Chain have performed several sellout shows on the coast since forming last summer, so early booking for the concerts is advised.

With the exception of the Fuengirola gig (which is free), tickets can be obtained direct from the venues.