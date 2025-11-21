Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ricky Lavazza. SUR
Musical tribute in Fuengirola to pair of Welsh legends

The Salón Varietés Theatre presents two nights dedicated to Tom Jones and Shirley Bassey this weekend

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 21 November 2025, 10:40

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola is presenting its latest production on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 November, a tribute show featuring the iconic music of two legendary Welsh singers, Tom Jones and Shirley Bassey.

The music of Tom Jones will be reproduced by Ricky Lavazza, who will perform many of the Welsh Tiger's top hits. Throughout his career, Jones clocked up a string of hits with songs like It's Not Unusual, What's New Pussycat, Sex Bomb and Kiss, many of which will be included in the tribute.

Juliet Williams will offer a nostalgic trip through the extraordinary career of Shirley Bassey, one of the world's best-selling female artists.

Tickets for the show (7.30pm on Saturday and 7pm on Sunday) cost 20 euros.

