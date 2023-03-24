Malaga's motorbike show exhibits the latest models and technology The MOMA show is being held in the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga until Sunday

The latest models and classic bikes will all be at the show.

Tony Bryant

The Salón de la Moto de Málaga (MOMA) starts today, Friday, and will feature all kinds of products and services related to the motorbike sector. MOMA continues to get bigger and this year will have around 55 brands at the show.

The latest models

All the main marques and dealers in the region will be there, presenting their latest products, such as Segway, which offers a preview of the E300SE, an electric scooter that is not yet on sale. Royal Enfield will also be present with its latest innovations, the Hunter 350 and the Super Meteor 650; as well as KTM with the 890 Adventure, Moto Guzzi with the V100, Ducati Diavel v4 and Zontes with the D350.

The most "radical" will also be able to see the latest in both on and off-road, with the new MV Agusta Brutale 800 Rosso, the Triumph Street Triple R and RS, the Morini Seiemmezzo, the Ducati Superleggera v4, the Kawasaki Zh2 R Limited Edition, the Yamaha YZ and the Ténéré Rally Edition.

Classic motorbikes such as Harley Davidson and BMW, as well as models such as the Indian Super Chief, the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 and the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT, among many others, will also be present at the show.

This year, a test track has been set up inside the main pavilion, so that people can test before they buy.

Not just new bikes are represented, there is also a section for the second-hand market, with stands from professionals specialising in second-hand sales, including special offers during the event.

In addition to the wide range of motorbikes on offer, there will be all kinds of products related to the sector, such as clothing and accessories and an exhibition of stunt and trial riding.

The UMA Racing Team, a team made up of students from the University of Malaga that design and develop prototype racing motorbikes, will have a stand again this year. Doors open today at 4pm until 8pm and 11am until 8pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online: www.eventosmotor.com